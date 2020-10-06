WASHINGTON — NASCAR has banned the Confederate flag from races, tracks and all other of its events and properties.

The racing league says in a statement Wednesday that displaying it will be prohibited, because "the presence of the confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans."

The flag ban comes after Bubba Wallace, the only black driver in the Cup Series, NASCAR's top competition, said he's working to rid racetracks completely of it.

Wallace has been outspoken since the death of George Floyd sparked protests and a global racial justice dialogue. He wore an "I Can't Breathe" t-shirt before last Sunday's race in Atlanta.

RELATED: Military rethinks Confederate Army symbols on bases, Trump won't 'even consider' it

RELATED: Bubba Wallace to drive #BlackLivesMatter car for NASCAR race Wednesday

RELATED: NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace wants confederate flags 'out of here' at races

Wallace will make another statement Wednesday when NASCAR returns to Martinsville Speedway in Virginia. He is driving a #BlackLivesMatter paint scheme for the Richard Petty Motorsports ' No. 43 Chevrolet.