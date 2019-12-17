Former NBA Commissioner David Stern remains in serious condition five days after suffering a sudden brain hemorrhage, the NBA said on Tuesday.

Stern had to have emergency surgery last Thursday after the 77-year-old suffered a brain hemorrhage while having lunch at a midtown Manhattan restaurant.

The NBA added in a statement Tuesday that Stern is receiving great care and is surrounded by his loved ones.

"The Stern family and everyone at the NBA appreciate the incredible outpouring of support. Our thoughts and prayers remain with David and his family," the NBA statement said.

Stern served as NBA commissioner for 30 years until February 2014, when current Commissioner Adam Silver took on the role.