Forget trailers. Marvel put out a complete 1:13 clip from "Avengers: Endgame" Monday, which is only building up the excitement for the April 26 premiere.

The scene shows Steve Rogers (now clean-shaven), Natasha, Thor, Bruce Banner, Rhodey and their newest arrival, Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, at Avengers headquarters.

Natasha still has her short, blond hair. Given that we know she's going to go back to long, red locks, we can presume this scene is early in the 3-hour film. There is even a clue that this is the scene immediately preceding the opening title credit.

Watch the clip here (And if you don't want to learn any more before you see the movie, you should stop reading right here).

"He used the stones again," Natasha says, a hint that Thanos is still out there and still using the Infinity Gauntlet.

As the team discusses what to do next, Carol speaks up.

"So let's get them... and use them to bring everyone back," she says.

"Just like that," Bruce says doubtfully.

"Yeah. Just like that," Steve responds.

When Bruce asks how this time will be different than what happened at the end of "Infinity War" when Thanos snapped his fingers, Carol says, "Because you didn't have me."

Rhodey seems a little perturbed at the "new girl" and asked why she wasn't there the first time Thanos got the stones.

"There are a lot of other planets in the universe and, unfortunately, they didn't have you guys," Carol says, shutting Rhodey down.

That's when we get to the scene that everyone went gaga for at the end of the second "Endgame" trailer. Thor walks up to Carol, who turns around for a face-off with the God of Thunder. Then Thor extends his arm as his new axe, Stormbreaker, flies into his hand right past the head of the unflinching Captain Marvel.

She gives him a wry smile.

"I like this one," Thor says.

As Steve takes a long look at a holographic globe, the tense music ramps up.

"Let's go get this son of a -----," he says as the clip ends.

The music you hear at the end sounds like it's leading up to the traditional "Avengers" theme which accompanies the opening title credits. But, perhaps that music was added to this clip specifically to throw fans off the scent.

How did fans react? Some loved how Carol responded to Bruce while others thought she was coming off a bit cocky.

A couple more fans noticed something at 49 seconds into the clip. As Thor walks up to Carol, it sounds like someone whispers, "I have telepathy."

And at least one person didn't miss the profanity by Steve at the end. Remember when Steve called out Tony for the same thing in "Age of Ultron?"