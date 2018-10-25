Is November too early for Christmas movies? Netflix sure doesn't think so.

As soon as you're done watching a bunch of scary shows for Halloween, Netflix offers plenty of festive fare about love, family and Santa Claus. For example: heartwarming "Angela's Christmas," the awesomely bad "A Christmas Prince" sequel, enchanted advent calendar movie "Holiday Calendar" and Kurt Rusell-as-Santa film "The Christmas Chronicles."

Aside from holiday stories, here are a few more Netflix highlights: the final season of "House of Cards" (without Kevin Spacey); a new batch of "Narcos," set in Mexico; Coen Brothers Western "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs;" adult drag-queen-heroes cartoon "Super Drags;" and fresh Michael Douglas comedy "The Kominsky Method," from creator Chuck Lorre.

A full list of shows and movies headed to Netflix next month, with descriptions of the streaming service's original content. (And here's Netflix's October list.)

Nov. 1

Angela's Christmas (Netflix Original) Based on Frank McCourt's children's book, this animated movie follows a young girl who goes to church in Ireland in the 1910s on Christmas Eve.

Bram

Stoker's Dracula

Bring It On: In It to Win It

Cape Fear

Children of Men

Close Encounters of the Third Kind

Cloverfield

Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo

Doctor Strange

Follow This: Part 3 (Netflix Original) BuzzFeed reporters research a variety of topics for this docuseries, including sexbots and superbug snipers.

From Dusk Till Dawn

Good Will Hunting

Jet Li's Fearless

Julie & Julia

Katt Williams: The Pimp Chronicles: Pt. 1

National Lampoon's Animal House

Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow

Planet Hulk

Scary Movie 2

Scary Movie 3

Sex and the City: The Movie

Sixteen Candles

Stink!

The English Patient

The Judgement (Netflix Original) A show from Thailand about a college student who tries to change the gossip culture of her school.

The Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin

The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep

Transcendence

Nov. 2

Brainchild(Netflix Original) A show for kids that aims to make science relatable.

House of Cards: Season 6 (Netflix Original) After production was suspended because of Kevin Spacey's sexual abuse scandal, his Frank Underwood is dead and Robin Wright's Claire is the star and first woman president.

ReMastered: Tricky Dick & The Man in Black (Netflix Original) This documentary chronicles Johnny Cash's 1970 visit to the White House, where Cash's shifting ideals clashed with Richard Nixon's policies.

The Holiday Calendar (Netflix Film) A photographer stuck in a rut (Kat Graham) gets a boost from an inherited advent calendar that may have magical, future-predicting and love-finding abilities.

The Other Side of the Wind (Netflix Film) Netflix finished director Orson Welles' film about a day in the life of a director looking for a comeback.

They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead (Netflix Original) A documentary about Orson Welles' "The Other Side of the Wind."

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 4 (Netflix Original) In the cartoon, peppy pink-haired Poppy sets off on adventures.

Nov. 3

Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil

Nov. 4

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (streaming Sundays) (Netflix Original) The former "Daily Show" comedian and White House Correspondents' Dinner headliner showcases his storytelling skills in a weekly show.

Nov. 5

Homecoming: Season 1

John Leguizamo's Latin History for Morons (Netflix Original) The Colombian-American actor stars in a Tony-nominated one-man Broadway show, using humor to examine 3,000 years of Latino history.

Nov. 7

Into the Forest

The Sea of Trees

Nov. 9

Beat Bugs: Season 3 (Netflix Original) The animated series with bug-like creatures and Beatles tunes continues.

La Reina del Flow (Netflix Original) A Colombian telenovela about a talented songwriter who seeks justice after being wrongly imprisoned.

Medal of Honor (Netflix Original) Oscar-winning executive producer Robert Zemeckis and director James Moll present stories about Medal of Honor recipients, as told by military veterans and using dramatic reenactments.

Outlaw King (Netflix Film) Chris Pine throws axes and rides horses as vengeance-seeking Robert the Bruce in this period drama.

Spirit Riding Free: Season 7 (Netflix Original) The kids' series about a girl named Lucky her horse, Spirit, returns.

Super Drags (Netflix Original) An animated series that looks like "The Powerpuff Girls," if they were three gay friends who turned in to crime-fighting drag queens at night for an adult audience.

The Great British Baking Show: Collection 6 (Netflix Original) The search for "star bakers" continues on this competition series.

Treehouse Detectives: Season 2 (Netflix Original) Brother and sister bears Toby and Teri are back on the case in this animated series.

Westside (Netflix Original) A reality series set in L.A., where musicians try to follow their dreams (and share music videos along the way).

Nov. 12

Green Room

Nov. 13

Loudon Wainwright III: Surviving Twin (Netflix Original)

A Funny Or Die production directed by Christopher Guest stars the Grammy-winning singer, who hosts a night of music and storytelling.

Oh My Ghost (Netflix Original) In this romantic South Korean movie, a timid chef gains the confidence of a sassy ghost and catches the eye of her crush.

Warrior (Netflix Original) A war veteran who returns home with guilt agrees to take down a biker gang.

Nov. 15

May The Devil Take You (Netflix Film) In this Indonesian horror film, a young woman finds dark truths about her estranged father.

The Crew (Netflix Film) A French film about armed robbers in Paris who are forced into a high-stakes heist.

Nov. 16

Cam (Netflix Film) In this thriller, an erotic webcam performer has her identity stolen by a look-alike.

Narcos: Mexico (Netflix Original) Pablo Escobar may be departing but the show about drug cartels continues in Mexico.

Ponysitters Club: Season 2 (Netflix Original) Skye and the Rescue Ranch continue their adventures and saving animals.

Prince of Peoria (Netflix Original) A family-friendly sitcom about a 13-year-old prince who goes incognito as a U.S. exchange student.

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Netflix Original) A reboot of the animated 1980s series about a magic sword that transforms an orphan girl into warrior She-Ra.

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (Netflix) Joel and Ethan Coen's sprawling Western is split into six idiosyncratic chapters, each with its own story and characters, in genres such as slapstick comedy, tragic romance and existential horror

The Break-Up

The Kominsky Method (Netflix Original) In this Chuck Lorre ("Big Bang Theory") comedy series, Michael Douglas stars as an actor turned Hollywood acting coach alongside Alan Arkin, who plays his best friend.

The Princess Switch (Netflix Film) The movie, which stars Vanessa Hudgens, is about a baker and soon-to-be princess who plan to trade places, "Model Behavior"-style.

Nov. 18

The Pixar Story

Nov. 19

The Last Kingdom: Season 3 (Netflix Original) Warrior Uhtred takes command and confront a new threat, Danish warlord Sigrid.

Nov. 20

Kulipari: Dream Walker (Netflix Original) The animated series about anthropomorphic frogs sends them on a rescue mission to save a village called Dream Walker.

Motown Magic (Netflix Original) Kids will learn their musical “ABC” – not to mention “My Girl” and “Superstition” – with this animated family series.

Sabrina (Netflix Film) Not to be confused with last month's "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina," this movie is about a toymaker and his wife who are terrorized by a demonized doll after their adopted child tries to summon her late mother's spirit.

The Final Table (Netflix Original) Another food competition series, this time with a glossy set, international chefs and host Andrew Knowlton of Bon Appetit.

Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia (Netflix Original) A new comedy special from "The Daily Show" host, who announced the show with a baby in a chicken suit.

Nov. 21

The Tribe (Netflix Film) In this movie that shares a title with a film about a deaf community in Ukraine, an executive-turned-viral sensation loses his reputation and his memory, but finds a new life with his biological mother and her empowered dance group.

Nov. 22

Jiro Dreams of Sushi

Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Gauntlet (Netflix Original) Captive robots and a host are forced to watch six hilariously cheesy -- and riffworthy -- films.

The Christmas Chronicles (Netflix Film) Kurt Russell plays a cool Santa Claus in this holiday adventure film.

Nov. 23

Frontier: Season 3 (Netflix Original) The period drama starring Jason Momoa returns.

Fugitiva (Netflix Original) A Spanish drama about a woman who maps an escape plan camouflaged as a kidnapping to protect her children from her husband's enemies.

Sick Note: Seasons 1-2 (Netflix Original) Rupert Grint stars, alongside Don Johnson and Nick Frost, as a man who's treated better after being diagnosed with cancer. Then he learns he was misdiagnosed.

To Build or Not to Build: Season 2

Nov. 25

My Little Pony Friendship is Magic: Best Gift Ever

Nov. 27

Bumping Mics Stand-Up Series (Netflix Original) Roast pros and veteran comedians Jeff Ross and Dave Attell make fun of each other and welcome special guests.

Nov. 29

Pocoyo: Season 4

Nov. 30

1983 (Netflix Original) In this crime show set in totalitarian Poland, a law student and detective uncover a conspiracy that's kept the Iron Curtain standing.

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding (Netflix Film) A sequel to last year's fun to watch (though widely panned) "A Christmas Prince."

Baby (Netflix Original) A controversial Italian series about a high school student who leads a scandalous secret life.

Death by Magic (Netflix Original) British magician Drummond Money-Coutts uncovers the stories of magicians who died while performing dangerous stunts.

F is for Family: Season 3 (Netflix Original) Vince Vaughn voices a fighter pilot in the third season of the animated Bill Burr show.

Happy as Lazzaro (Netflix Film) Lazzaro, a sharecropper in rural Italy, is content with his life until a landowner’s son changes everything in this arthouse drama.

Rajma Chawal (Netflix Film) In this Indian film, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor plays a father who tries to use social media to connect with his millennial son.

Spy Kids: Mission Critical: Season 2 (Netflix Original) Another season of this animated series based on the films.

The World Is Yours (Netflix Film) A small-time mobster in Paris accepts one last job to escape his life of crime.

Tiempo compartido (Netflix Film) In this drama (translated as "Timeshare") two men join forces to rescue their families from a sinister tropical paradise.

