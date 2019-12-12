New Zealand police and military specialists have launched a risky operation to recover the bodies of eight victims of a volcanic eruption.

Two helicopters lifted off Friday landed on White Island, where eight others were killed in the eruption Monday.

Eight military specialists wearing protective clothing and using breathing apparatuses will land to try to recover the bodies.

Scientists have warned that gases on the island are so toxic and corrosive that a single inhalation could be fatal.

Some of those who were exploring the island at the time of the eruption were passengers from the Royal Caribbean cruise ship Ovation of the Seas.

New Zealand police said they were opening a criminal investigation into the deaths on the volcanic island.

A New Zealand Navy helicopter takes off from Whakatane Airport as the mission to return victims of the White Island eruption begins in Whakatane, New Zealand, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019.

Survivors of the eruption ran into the sea to escape the scalding steam and ash and emerged covered in burns. That's according to those who first helped them.

Questions have been raised about why tourists were allowed to visit White lsland, located about 29 miles off the coast of country's north island, due to recent seismic activity. Scientists noted an uptick in volcanic activity on the island, and the GeoNet agency said a moderate eruption did occur, and the organization elevated the alert level to four. Five represents a major eruption on their scale.

