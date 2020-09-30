NFL postpones Titans-Steelers to later this season due to COVID-19

With the Tennessee Titans reporting 2 more positive coronavirus tests, this week's Titans-Steelers game has been postponed to later in the season.

The first COVID-19 outbreak to hit the NFL has led to at least one game being rescheduled to later in the year.

The Tennessee Titans were scheduled to host Pittsburgh in a matchup of two of the league's seven remaining undefeated teams on Sunday, but that game will now happen sometime later this season, the league announced on Thursday morning.

Initially, the NFL said the game would simply be moved to either Monday or Tuesday. However, the league said one additional Titans player and an additional staff member tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

In total, five Tennessee players and six personnel have tested positive for coronavirus this week, in addition to a coach who tested positive late last week, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Tennessee has suspended in-person activities until further notice after the NFL said Tuesday that three Titans players and five personnel tested positive for the coronavirus. The NFL had played three weeks without a COVID-19 outbreak.

In a statement, the league said the game "will be rescheduled to allow additional time for further daily COVID-19 testing and to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel."

The NFL had initially planned to move the game to either Monday or Tuesday "to allow additional time for further daily COVID-19 testing," but that plan has now been scrapped.