Nordstrom shoppers will be able to pick up gifts before stores open their doors this holiday season—and sometimes even in the middle of the night—as the retailer ramps up convenience to compete with its rivals.

From Dec. 3 through Christmas Eve, Nordstrom is offering "early bird'' pick up, enabling shoppers who check off their gift lists by clicking a button to get their presents starting at 8 am. Though the stores will still be closed, staffers will bring the items out to the curb.

And for those shoppers who want to make a midnight run, Nordstrom is bringing back its round-the-clock curbside service at 23 locations. That means customers can head to one of those stores at any time of the day or night between Dec. 16 and 24 to pick up an online purchase.

At a time when Amazon has upended the retail landscape, dropping everything from toys to tissue on customers' doorsteps, traditional retailers have had to up their game, offering similar convenience while making a visit to an actual store worthwhile.

“The retail landscape is evolving faster than ever before,'' says Shea Jensen, Nordstrom's senior vice president of customer experience. "In order to meet the needs of our customers, we need to adapt and find new ways to offer them the experiences and service they’re looking for. These efforts are really centered around the ideas of personalization, speed and convenience.''

Nordstrom, known for its personal service, will feature "gift scouts'' in more than 65 stores who can assist shoppers who've reserved an appointment at a store or through Nordstrom.com.

There will also be hubs at over 65 locations where gift buyers can zero in on tech, beauty and luxury items, And for $5 per gift, shoppers can choose to have their items wrapped in four varieties of custom-designed wrapping paper at more than 70 locations.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM