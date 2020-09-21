Neighbors band together to harvest farmer's crops after he suffered a heart attack

Dozens of farmers helped cut 1,000 acres in North Dakota after a fellow farmer had a heart attack while in the middle of harvesting.

DIVIDE COUNTY, N.D. — Dozens of farmers in North Dakota banded together to help a fellow farmer in need after he suffered a heart attack while in the middle of harvesting.

KFYR reported that Lane Unhjem went into cardiac arrest when his combine caught fire near Crosby.

Neighbors, friends and family didn't want to let the rest of his crops go unharvested, so about 60 of them brought in 11 combines, six grain carts and 15 trailers to harvest the rest at Unhjem's Durum wheat and canola, the station reported.

CNN said the community was able to harvest 1,000 acres in seven hours.

Unhjem is stable, but his family said he has a long road to recovery ahead of him. Family and friends set up a GoFundMe page for medical expenses and to keep the community updated on his progress.

"The family wants to thank the community for everything that they have done so far to help. Words cannot explain how much it means to them during such a difficult time," the page states.

The GoFundMe says Unhjem was working to try to put the fire out on his combine and "it was too much for his heart."

