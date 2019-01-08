NEW YORK — A New York man says he was attacked by a group of teens for wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat.

Jahangir Turan, 42, says he was walking down the street Tuesday evening when he was passed by a group of 15-18 people, CBS New York reports.

“One girl flipped my hat, and then within five, eight seconds, I got pushed from the back and my face hit the scaffolding pole,” Turan said, adding the group was "chanting anti-Trump stuff."

He said he crossed the street and called police.

“That’s kind of ridiculous, to get beat up like this for wearing a hat,” he said. “

Turan had a fracture in his cheekbone. Police said he refused medical treatment.

NBC New York says Turan is the owner of an art gallery in the exclusive Billionaire's Row area.

What other people are reading right now:



►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.