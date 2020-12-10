Officials name new road in Florida after Trayvon Martin

Trayvon Martin’s name was added to section of an avenue that leads to a high school he attended in Miami.

A section of road that leads to the South Florida high school that Trayvon Martin attended now bears the name of the Black teenager whose 2012 death sparked a movement for social justice.

The road became Trayvon Martin Avenue during a brief ceremony on Thursday morning. Martin was in 11th grade at Dr. Michael K. Krop Senior High when he was killed.

The Miami-Dade County Commission approved the new name last month.

Martin, 17, was shot dead while visiting his father in Sanford, in Central Florida, in 2012. The teen was unarmed and walking back from a convenience store when he was shot by George Zimmerman after the two engaged in a struggle.