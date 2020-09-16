Oklahoma senator proposes hate crime protections for police officers

The proposal would classify any targeted assault or threat to a law enforcement officer, first responder, or military service member as a hate crime in Oklahoma.

A lawmaker in Oklahoma wants attacks on police officers, first responders or military service members to be classified as a hate crime.

Oklahoma state senator Casey Murdock announced Tuesday he plans to file legislation to classify any targeted assault or threat to a law enforcement officer, first responder, national guardsman or military service member as a hate crime.

“After the events this weekend in California – and the terrible attack on our police officers in Tulsa earlier this summer – it’s more important than ever to protect our law enforcement officers and the individuals putting their lives on the line to protect our safety,” Murdock said in a press release.

A gunman shot and wounded two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies in an apparent ambush in their squad car, recently. A 31-year-old female deputy and a 24-year-old male deputy underwent surgery after the shooting Saturday evening and were expected to recover, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Sunday.

Oklahoma's hate crime statute currently covers crimes and threats based on a person's race, color, religion, ancestry, national origin or disability, according to Sen. Murdock.

Oklahoma wouldn't be the first state to classify attacks against police as hate crimes.