Police say the son of well-known television producer Jenji Kohan has died after a ski accident in Utah.

Authorities said Thursday that 20-year-old Charlie Noxon was pronounced dead after the accident on an intermediate trail at Park City Mountain resort on New Year's Eve.

TMZ reported that Noxon was at Park City with his father, Christopher Noxon, and two siblings.

His family says in a statement that he was a native of Los Angeles and a junior at Columbia University, studying philosophy, economics and Chinese.

His father is a journalist and his mother is known for creating the Netflix show "Orange Is The New Black" and the Showtime series "Weeds."

His parents described him as "questioning, irreverent, curious and kind."

“Charlie had a beautiful life of study and argument and travel and food and razzing and adventure and sweetness and most of all love. We cannot conceive of life without him,” they wrote in a statement.

Specific details about the accident have not been released. TMZ and the Daily News reported that sources said Noxon "fell."