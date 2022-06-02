Ottawa declares a state of emergency over COVID-19 protests

Residents in Ottawa are furious at the nonstop blaring of horns, traffic disruption, and harassment, and they fear no end is in sight.

TORONTO, ON — The mayor of Canada’s capital declared a state of emergency, and a former U.S. ambassador to Canada says U.S. Republicans must stop interfering in the domestic affairs of its neighbor as protesters opposed to COVID-19 restrictions continued to paralyze Ottawa's downtown.

Mayor Jim Watson says the declaration highlights the need for support from other levels of government. Thousands descended on Ottawa on the weekend, joining a couple hundred who have remained since last weekend.

Residents are furious at the nonstop blaring of horns, traffic disruption and harassment and fear no end is in sight.

The “freedom truck convoy” has attracted support from former President Donald Trump.