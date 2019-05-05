Approximately 2,094,186 pounds of frozen entrees are being recalled due to an undeclared allergen on the label, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Safety Inspection Service announced Saturday.

Conagra Brans, Inc. is recalling P.F. Chang’s Home Menu Chicken Pad Thai and Chicken Fried Rice because it contains milk, which is not listed on the label. The company discovered the undeclared allergen when they were conducting a routine label verification check.

There haven’t been any reports of injuries due to the recalled product.

The products are frozen, heat treated, not fully cooked and not shelf stable. They were produced between Oct. 1, 2018 and April 11, 2018 with “Best By” dates of Sept. 26, 2019.

FSIS has urged consumers to either throw the products away or return them.

