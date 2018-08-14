Lawyers for Paul Manafort told a federal judge Tuesday that they would be offering no witnesses in defense of the former Trump campaign chairman in his bank and tax fraud trial.

“The defense rests,” Manafort attorney Kevin Downing told U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III.

The decision means that the case moves directly to final arguments.

Earlier Tuesday, Ellis rejected a request by the defense for a directed verdict of acquittal.

Prosecutors rested their case against Manafort on Monday. They offered up dozens of exhibits in the case, attempting to illustrate that Manafort's pursuit of a lavish lifestyle was fueled by millions of dollars in unreported income stashed in foreign bank accounts and fraudulently obtained bank loans.

The trial has attracted packed galleries to the federal courthouse each day, with U.S. District Court Judge T.S. Ellis III setting a brisk pace for the proceedings, the first case to come to trial as part of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 election.

While the Manafort prosecution is not related to Russia's election meddling, the case represents an important initial test for Mueller whose legitimacy has been repeatedly questioned by President Donald Trump and his supporters.

Manafort is facing 18 criminal counts of bank fraud and tax evasion, in part related to accusations that he failed to reveal the foreign accounts to federal tax authorities.

He faces up to 305 years in prison if convicted on all counts in Virginia. He also faces charges in Washington, D.C.

