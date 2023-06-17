Who won Saturday's Powerball jackpot?

Saturday's jackpot is $366 million.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Saturday's winning numbers are 2 - 12 - 45 - 61 - 64, Powerball 26.

It's been almost two months since the lottery game has seen a jackpot winner.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

