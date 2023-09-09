Did anyone win Saturday's $500 million Powerball jackpot?

The last time someone hit the Powerball jackpot was back in July, when one very lucky lottery player won $1.08 billion.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON, USA — The Powerball jackpot has once again surpassed half a billion dollars after no one hit the grand prize in Saturday night's drawing.

Despite no one taking home the big prize, there were two $1 million winners in New Hampshire and Virgnia after players matched all five white balls. An additional ticket in Florida matched the five white balls but won $2 million thanks to the Power Play multiplier.

An estimated $522 million, with a cash option of $252.4 million, will be on the line for Monday night's Powerball drawing.

The last time someone hit the Powerball jackpot was back in July, when one very lucky lottery player in California won $1.08 billion - which was the game's third largest prize in history. Since then, there have been 21 straight Powerball drawings without a grand prize winner.

It's been a big summer for huge lottery prizes. Last month, a single winning ticket sold in Florida won the $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot, the largest in the game's history.

What were the winning Powerball numbers for September 6, 2023?

The winning numbers were 11-19-29-63-68, Powerball 25 and Power Play 2X.

When is the Powerball drawing?

The Powerball drawing takes place live at 10:59 p.m. Eastern every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets, which cost $2 per play, are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

What are my chances of winning the Powerball?

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292.2 million.

Over the past few years, huge lottery jackpots have become more common as lottery officials have changed the rules and ticket prices to boost top prizes.