WASHINGTON — Celebrating a court victory over porn star Stormy Daniels, President Donald Trump on Tuesday called his alleged former paramour "Horseface" and suggested he may take legal action against her.

"Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer in the Great State of Texas," Trump tweeted along with a Fox News story about his legal victory. "She will confirm the letter she signed! She knows nothing about me, a total con!"

Trump crowed a day after a federal judge in California dismissed a defamation lawsuit that the adult film actress filed against Trump for calling her a "con job" in a Twitter post earlier this year. In threatening legal action action against Daniels and her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, Trump apparently cited Texas because Daniels has a residence there.

Historically, Trump often does not follow through on his threats.

“Federal Judge throws out Stormy Danials lawsuit versus Trump. Trump is entitled to full legal fees.” @FoxNews Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer in the Great State of Texas. She will confirm the letter she signed! She knows nothing about me, a total con! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2018

Both Daniels and Avenatti hit back on Twitter.

"Ladies and Gentlemen, may I present your president. In addition to his...umm...shortcomings, he has demonstrated his incompetence, hatred of women and lack of self control on Twitter AGAIN!" Daniels wrote. "And perhaps a penchant for bestiality. Game on, Tiny."

Ladies and Gentlemen, may I present your president. In addition to his...umm...shortcomings, he has demonstrated his incompetence, hatred of women and lack of self control on Twitter AGAIN! And perhaps a penchant for bestiality. Game on, Tiny. https://t.co/6DpDD5ELtj — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) October 16, 2018

Avenatti called Trump "a disgusting misogynist and an embarrassment" to the country.

"Bring everything you have, because we are going to demonstrate to the world what a complete shyster and liar you are," Avenatti said. "How many other women did you cheat on your wife with while you had a baby at home?"

You are a disgusting misogynist and an embarrassment to the United States. Bring everything you have, because we are going to demonstrate to the world what a complete shyster and liar you are. How many other women did you cheat on your wife with while you had a baby at home? https://t.co/npOKOEFju6 — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) October 16, 2018

In dismissing the defamation suit, U.S. District Judge S. James Otero said preventing Trump from engaging in "rhetorical hyperbole" would "significantly hamper the office of the president."

"Any strongly-worded response by a president to another politician or public figure could constitute an action for defamation," he wrote.

Avenatti has appealed the ruling.

Avenatti also represents Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, in another suit to invalidate a non-disclosure agreement she said she signed to keep quiet about an alleged affair with Trump. The president has denied the affair, and his attorneys said in September they don't intend to enforce the agreement.

Trump has a history of attacking the looks of women who have criticized him.

He has described actress Rosie O'Donnell as a "slob," and that news broadcaster Megyn Kelly has "blood coming out of her wherever" as she questioned him during a 2015 Republican primary debate. He once attacked GOP primary rival Carly Fiorina by saying: "Look at that face! Would anyone vote for that?"

Last year, he lashed out at MSNBC host Mika Brzezinksi, referencing that her face was "bleeding" from a facelift.

The president has no public events on his schedule Tuesday. He spent much of the morning tweeting, often in response to items on cable television news programs.

