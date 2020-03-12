President Trump to award Lou Holtz with Presidential Medal of Freedom Tuesday

The legendary football coach has been a vocal supporter of President Trump and spoke at the Republican National Convention in august.

WASHINGTON — The White House announced President Trump will award legendary football coach Lou Holtz with the Presidential Medal of Freedom Thursday. The award is the nation's highest civilian honor, given to people who have made "especially meritorious contributions to the security or national interests of the United States, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors."

Trump announced he would award Holtz with the honor in September, saying he received letters from a number of prominent college football coaches, including Nick Saban and Urban Meyer, politicians and others.

"We looked at Lou's life and his career, what he's done for charity and the football, it's obvious he was a great coach, but what he's done beyond even coaching," Trump said during a September news conference.

President @realDonaldTrump will award the Medal of Freedom to @CoachLouHoltz88 tomorrow! https://t.co/db2FZjauvA — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 2, 2020

Holtz has been a vocal supporter of President Trump and the Republican party. He spoke at the Republican National Convention in August, saying "nobody has been a stronger advocate for the unborn than President Trump."

Holtz coached college football for 33 years, most notably leading the Fighting Irish for 11 seasons from 1986-1996. Notre Dame won the national championship in 1988, finishing with a 12-0 record.

The Fighting Irish compiled a 100-30-2 record under Holtz, who retired following the 2004 season after six seasons coaching the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Holtz, 83, was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November. At the time, he told a Columbia, South Carolina TV station he didn't have much energy.