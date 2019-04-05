Rachel Held Evans, Christian author and blogger, has passed away after suffering complications while in a medically induced coma, her husband Dan confirmed on her blog Saturday. She was 37.

According to her husband’s updates, Evans was taken to intensive care and put into a medically induced coma after her brain was discovered to be experiencing constant seizures. While in a coma she was being treated for seizure activity.

“This entire experience is surreal. I keep hoping it’s a nightmare from which I’ll awake,” Dan Evans wrote on her blog. “I feel like I’m telling someone else’s story.”

Evans died early Saturday morning after suffering complications on Thursday.

“We are privileged,” her husband said. “Rachel’s presence in this world was a gift to us all and her work will long survive her.”

As a progressive Christian author, Evans criticized wide evangelical support for President Donald Trump, questioned interpretations of the Bible and encouraged women’s role in the church, according to the Washington Post.