PSL is back: Here's what's on Starbucks' fall menu this year

DENVER — Autumn has arrived at Starbucks.
Starbucks has released its menu of fall signature drinks, including the Pumpkin Spice Latte.
The popular drink will return to Starbucks stores in the United States and Canada on Tuesday.
Other autumn menu items include the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin and Pumpkin Scone.
New this year is the Apple Crisp Macchiato, which offers "comfort to the core with layered flavors of apple and brown sugar melding like the filling of a gooey apple pie in harmony with espresso, steamed milk and a caramelized-spiced-apple drizzle for a nostalgic autumn pick-me-up."
Starbucks fall menu products
- Pumpkin Spice Latte
- Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew
- Pumpkin Scone
- Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin
- Pumpkin Loaf
- Apple Crisp Macchiato
This is the latte's 18th year on top of Starbucks' fall menu.
Starbucks is also releasing pumpkin spice-flavored ground, packaged, and ready-to-drink products at grocery stores as well as the Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Flavored Non-Dairy Creamer and Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew Concentrate.
Dunkin' is already selling its fall lineup. The company already released its signature pumpkin spice latte and fall menu last Wednesday.
This year's lineup at Dunkin' includes the new Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and returning favorite Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, as well as classic Pumpkin Flavored Coffees, Donut, Muffin and Munchkins Donut Hole Treats.
New Apple Cranberry Dunkin’ Refreshers, new Apple Cranberry Dunkin’ Coconut Refreshers and an Apple Cider Donut will also be available.
Dunkin' said through Sept. 14, all guests can enjoy a medium Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew or medium Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte for $3 while supplies last.
RELATED: Dunkin’s Pumpkin Spice Latte is back
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.