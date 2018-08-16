Aretha Franklin, the multi-Grammy Award-winning singer who has been dubbed "The Queen of Soul" died Thursday at age 76.

Publicist Gwendolyn Quinn told The Associated Press through a family statement that Franklin passed Thursday at 9:50 a.m. at her home in Detroit. The statement said "Franklin's official cause of death was due to advance pancreatic cancer of the neuroendocrine type, which was confirmed by Franklin's oncologist, Dr. Philip Phillips of Karmanos Cancer Institute" in Detroit. Franklin was born in Memphis, Tenn., on March 25, 1942.

Franklin's classic hits include “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” “Chain Of Fools,” “Think,” and “Respect." Her popularity stayed strong with “Freeway Of Love,” and the George Michael duet “I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me)."

She won 18 Grammy awards including a lifetime achievement award. Five of her songs are in the Grammy Hall of Fame.

When Rolling Stone Magazine listed its 100 greatest singers of all time in 2010, they put her No. 1.

"Aretha has everything — the power, the technique," Rolling Stone wrote. "She is honest with everything she says. Everything she's thinking or dealing with is all in the music, from 'Chain of Fools' to 'Respect' to her live performances."

She was also awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom -- America's highest civilian honor -- in 2005 by President George W. Bush.

