'13 lb rage machine': Woman writes hilarious bio for 'demonic' foster Chihuahua

"I know finding someone who wants a chucky doll in a dogs body is hard, but I have to try," Tyfanee Fortuna wrote on Facebook about her foster dog, Prancer.

In a sarcastic yet endearing social media post, a woman wrote a brutally honest depiction of her "loyal beyond belief" foster dog, who's also left her home "in the grips of the demonic Chihuahua hellscape."

"I’ve tried for the last several months to post this dog for adoption and make him sound...palatable. The problem is, he’s just not. There’s not a very big market for neurotic, man hating, animal hating, children hating dogs that look like gremlins," Tyfanee Fortuna wrote in a Facebook post on April 7.

Fortuna said the dog, Prancer, previously lived with an elderly woman who left him undersocialized and coddled. That, coupled with a typical nervous Chihuahua disposition, resulted in a "neurotic mess."

She goes on to describe some of Prancer's idiosyncrasies, including bonding only to women and being prone to attacking other dogs and cats.

As for kids? Fortuna put it bluntly: "He’s never been in the presence of a child, but I can already imagine the demonic noises and shaking fury that would erupt from his body if he was. Prancer wants to be your only child."

Despite the less-than-glowing review, Prancer has some redeeming qualities, according to his foster mom.

He's a loyal companion who never leaves his owner's side, knows some basic commands, is housetrained and remains quiet and calm when left at home alone.

And, in the words of Fortuna, "even though we call him bologna face he is kind of cute to look at."

Prancer is available for adoption through Second Chance Pet Adoption League to a home in New Jersey without other animals or men. You can donate to the rescue here.