Bravo reality TV contestant Grant William Robicheaux was arrested and accused of drugging and raping at least two women in Newport Beach, California, according to the Orange County District Attorney.

And investigators believe there could be many more victims.

The 38-year-old orthopedic surgeon and girlfriend Cerissa Laura Riley, 31, were both charged with rape by use of drugs and oral copulation by anesthesia or controlled substance, among other felony charges.

Robicheaux appeared on the short-lived dating show "Online Dating Rituals of the American Male,"which aired in 2014 for one season, where he was looking "to find the perfect woman, have a fantasy wedding and raise the All-American family."

Bravo has since removed all clips of Robicheaux from its site, including the episode he appeared on. The district attorney's office said the segment was called "Three's a Crowd."

Law enforcement seeking potential additional victims of Grant Robicheaux and Cerissa Riley, who are accused of sexually assaulting two women by use of drugs in Newport Beach. Please call 714-347-8794 if you have additional information https://t.co/xXNu2tonv8 @NewportBeachPD pic.twitter.com/sp927r9rtz — Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas (@OCDATony) September 18, 2018

The first sexual assault allegedly took place in April 2016, after the couple met a woman at a restaurant in Newport Beach and invited her to a boat party. The suspects then escorted the intoxicated woman to Robicheaux's home, where she was raped, according to authorities.

In October 2016, Robicheaux and Riley are accused of taking a woman who "was no longer conscious" back to the surgeon's apartment with intentions to rape her after drinking with the victim at a bar, police say.

The second known victim woke up while being sexually assaulted and screamed for help, according to investigators. Police responded and the investigation into the couple began.

"Women who encountered these two might have felt a false sense of security due to the fact that both defendants are clean-cut and good-looking," Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas said during a press conference Tuesday. "We tend to trust doctors who take an oath to do no harm. … A woman purporting to be his girlfriend clearly played a significant role in disarming the victims."

Rackauckas believes there are more victims out there after reportedly finding "thousands and thousands of video and images" of potential victims on Robicheaux's phones.

Law enforcement investigating this case believe there may be additional victims. If you believe you have been a victim, or have information related to the crime and about the defendants, please call 714-347-8794. pic.twitter.com/0toAh91aXj — Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas (@OCDATony) September 19, 2018

"There are several videos where the women ... appear to be highly intoxicated beyond the ability to consent or resist," the DA said.

Both Robicheaux and Riley have been released on bail, and their attorneys say they “unequivocally” deny the allegations of nonconsensual sex.

If convicted, Robicheaux faces up to 40 years in prison and Riley could spend up to 30 years and eight months in prison.

They are due in court in late October.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM