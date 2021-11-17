2 men to be exonerated in 1965 killing of Malcolm X, report says

Muhammad Aziz and the late Khalil Islam are expected to be exonerated after a nearly two-year investigation by their lawyers and the DA.

Two men convicted in the assassination of Malcolm X are set to be cleared after more than half a century, with prosecutors now saying authorities withheld evidence in the civil rights leader's killing, according to a news report Wednesday.

The New York Times reported Wednesday that Muhammad Aziz and the late Khalil Islam, who spent decades in prison for the crime, were being exonerated after a nearly two-year investigation by their lawyers and the Manhattan district attorney's office. A court date is expected Thursday.

NEWS: D.A. Vance, @innocence, and Shanies Law Office will move to vacate the wrongful convictions of two men for the murder of Malcolm X. More to come tomorrow. https://t.co/sBgMsneq1o — Cyrus Vance, Jr. (@ManhattanDA) November 17, 2021

"These men did not get the justice that they deserved," District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. told the newspaper.

Malcolm X was gunned down as he began a speech in Harlem's Audubon Ballroom on Harlem's Audubon Ballroom on Feb. 21, 1965.