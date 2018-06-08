Charlotte Rae, the redheaded comedian beloved as the good-natured housemother Mrs. Garrett on TV's "Fact of Life" and "Diff'rent Strokes," has died at 92, according to multiple reports.

"Entertainment Weekly," Deadline.com, Fox News and CBS Los Angeles reported her death Sunday night. The actress had announced last year that she had been diagnosed with bone cancer after being treated previously for pancreatic cancer.

"After six months of chemotherapy, I was cancer-free. I lost my hair, but I had beautiful wigs. Nobody ever knew," she told "People" in April 2017. "So now ... I have to make up my mind. I’m not in any pain right now. I’m feeling so terrific and so glad to be above ground. Now I have to figure out whether I want to go have treatment again or opt for life.”

Actress Charlotte Rae attends Hallmark's Home and Family 'Facts Of Life Reunion' at Universal Studios Backlot on February 12, 2016 in Universal City, California.

The actress, born in Milwaukee on April 22, 1926, landed the role of Edna Garrett in 1978 on "Diff'rent Strokes" and carried the part over to the spinoff "Facts of Life." She received an Emmy Award nomination for the role as best actress in a comedy in 1982.

