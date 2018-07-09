Rapper Mac Miller has reportedly died at 26 years old, according to TMZ and Variety. The events leading up to his death are still unknown.

Fellow artists are already expressing their condolences to Miller’s family. Wiz Khalifa tweeted, “Praying for Mac’s family and that he rest easy.”

Before his death, Miller had done an interview with Vulture published on Thursday where he detailed his life and drug habits.

The article also mentioned how the rapper was arrested for a DUI after crashing his Mercedes Benz last May.

“There’s pressure. A lot of times in my life I’ve put this pressure to hold myself to the standard of whatever I thought I was supposed to be, or how I was supposed to be perceived,” he was quoted in the article.

According to his website, the Pittsburgh native was going on tour starting October 27th in San Francisco, California to promote his new album ‘Swimming.’

The artist is also known for dating singer Ariana Grande before her engagement with SNL cast member Pete Davidson.

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 28: Mac Miller performs on the Camp Stage during day 1 of Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival 2017 at Exposition Park on October 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 28: Mac Miller performs on the Camp Stage during day 1 of Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival 2017 at Exposition Park on October 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 28: Mac Miller performs on Camp Stage during day 1 of Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival 2017 at Exposition Park on October 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JUNE 04: NO SALES, free for editorial use. In this handout provided by 'One Love Manchester' benefit concert (L) Mac Miller and Ariana Grande perform on stage on June 4, 2017 in Manchester, England. Donate at www.redcross.org.uk/love (Photo by Getty Images/Dave Hogan for One Love Manchester)
INDIO, CA - APRIL 14: Rapper Mac Miller performs onstage during day 1 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2017 in Indio, California.pril 14, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 22: Rapper Mac Miller performs onstage at MTV's 'Wonderland' LIVE Show on September 22, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Dale Berman/Getty Images for MTV)
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 22: Rapper Mac Miller (L) and Steak attend MTV's 'Wonderland' LIVE Show on September 22, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Dale Berman/Getty Images for MTV)
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 22: Rapper Mac Miller performs onstage at MTV's 'Wonderland' LIVE Show on September 22, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for MTV)
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 22: Rapper Mac Miller performs onstage at MTV's 'Wonderland' LIVE Show on September 22, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Dale Berman/Getty Images for MTV)
CHICAGO, IL - JULY 30: Recording artist Mac Miller experiences Samsung Gear 360 at Lollapalooza 2016 - Day 3 at Grant Park on July 30, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Gabriel Grams/Getty Images for Samsung)
NEW YORK, NY - JULY 17: MAC Miller performs during Behind The Scenes With MAC Miller Filming Music Choice's "Take Back Your Music" Campaign at Music Choice on July 17, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - JULY 17: MAC Miller performs during Behind The Scenes With MAC Miller Filming Music Choice's "Take Back Your Music" Campaign at Music Choice on July 17, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 30: Rapper Mac Miller is seen during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field on December 30, 2012 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Karl Walter/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - JULY 17: MAC Miller performs during Behind The Scenes With MAC Miller Filming Music Choice's "Take Back Your Music" Campaign at Music Choice on July 17, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 06: Rapper Mac Miller arrives at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards at Staples Center on September 6, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 06: Rapper Mac Miller arrives at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards at Staples Center on September 6, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)
WANTAGH, NY - AUGUST 02: Mac Miller performs at Nikon at Jones Beach Theater on August 2, 2012 in Wantagh, New York. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 06: (L-R) Rapper Mac Miller and actor Tyler Posey arrive at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards at Staples Center on September 6, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

