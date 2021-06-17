Kohl's joins list of retailers closing on Thanksgiving Day again

Several major retailers will once again not be offering in-person shopping on Thanksgiving Day this year.

WASHINGTON — Kohl's has announced it will close its stores again on Thanksgiving Day this year after "positive response" from last year's closure.

The retailer joins a growing list of companies that have already started to announce holiday plans. Target, Walmart and Best Buy have all said their stores will also be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

As part of Thursday's announcement, Kohl's also cited "evolving preferences in how and when customers want to shop during the holiday season."

Over the past decade, retailers have tried to kick off in-person Black Friday sales a day early by creating a new tradition of shoppers heading to stores after their turkey feast. But those sales cut into Black Friday numbers and some critics called out the stores for not letting workers spend the time with their family.

Last year during the coronavirus pandemic, many retailers closed their stores on Thanksgiving Day and online sales for Black Friday hit a new record as Americans chose to do their shopping from home instead of traveling to stores amid the pandemic.

Kohl's said Thursday that details about holiday hours, including those for the week of Black Friday, will be released at a later date.

"Kohl’s served millions of customers both in store and online throughout Black Friday week last year, and we look forward to delivering that same incredible experience to our customers again this year," the company said in a statement.