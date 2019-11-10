Boeing did not fully explain to federal regulators an automated flight system featured in its new 737 Max, and those regulators didn't have the capability to effectively analyze much of what Boeing did share about the plane.

Those are the findings of a multiagency task force due to release its findings Friday, according to a report in The New York Times.

The Boeing 737 Max was grounded following crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed a total of 346 people late last year.

The task force only looked at the Federal Aviation Administration's certification of the Max's flight control system, but that allowed it to review the certification of the new automated system involved in the crashes.

The New York Times received a draft copy of the task force's report.

Reuters reported that the task force found Boeing employees conducting FAA work also faced "undue pressure...which may be attributed to conflicting priorities and an environment that does not support FAA requirements.”

In a statement, FAA Administrator Steven Dickson said he will review the recommendations and "take appropriate action."

