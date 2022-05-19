Rihanna gives birth to first child with A$AP Rocky

Oh baby! Rihanna and her boyfriend welcomed their baby boy on May 13.

LOS ANGELES — The moment a lot of people have been waiting for is finally here: Rihanna has given birth to her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky.

TMZ was the first to report the news, sharing on Thursday, May 19, that the couple welcomed their baby boy at a Los Angeles hospital on May 13. The baby's name remains unknown at this time.

"They have not left each other's side. They are over the moon," said a source, as reported by ET. "She's been looking forward to motherhood for a long time. This little boy is going to have the best baby fashion."

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky began dating in November 2020 and have reportedly been inseparable ever since, constantly singing each other's praises and sharing the love they have for each other.

The beauty mogul revealed her pregnancy in January, with A$AP Rocky at her side, flashing a huge smile and an even bigger baby bump underneath a long, open pink vintage Chanel coat and ripped jeans.

In the following months, Rihanna flooded her fans with more maternity fashion as she attended various awards shows and celebrations draped in high-end fashion and jewelry pieces.

In April, she and A$AP Rocky celebrated the pregnancy with an intimate rave-themed baby shower, with guests dressed in their brightest neon attire. The event was also commemorated with the gifting of party favors, including "I Went To Rih & Rocky's Rave Shower And All I Got Was This Amazing Shirt" tees.