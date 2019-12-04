Drugstore chain Rite Aid will no longer sell e-cigarettes and vapes because the products are popular among children and teens, Chief Operating Officer Bryan Everett said on a conference call Thursday, according to media reports including The Hill and CNBC.

The stores will continue to sell cigarettes, however, according to the reports.

Rite Aid competitor CVS made headlines in 2014 when it became the first national retail pharmacy chain to stop selling all tobacco products. In a study conducted by the company, cigarette sales were down in states where CVS had a 15 percent or greater share of the retail pharmacy market compared to stares without CVS stores.