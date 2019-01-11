Health officials are disclosing another food poisoning outbreak linked to romaine lettuce, but they say it appears to be over.

The disclosure comes after romaine producers pledged to step up safety measures following a series of outbreaks , including one last year that sickened more than 200 and killed five. Experts say it's not clear why romaine keeps getting tainted.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says it learned of the newest E. coli outbreak in mid-September. By the time it identified romaine as the likely source, it says the tainted produce was no longer on shelves. It says 23 people were sickened between July 12 and Sept. 8. No deaths were reported.

The cases were reported in 12 states including Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, North Carolina, Nevada, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania and South Carolina.

As with previous outbreaks, the agency says it did not identify how the romaine became contaminated.

"While we do not believe there is a current or ongoing risk to the public and we are not recommending consumers avoid any product, because of our commitment to “transparency”, we wanted to share what we know with the public and stakeholders," FDA Deputy Commissioner for Food Policy and Response Frank Yiannas tweeted. "This outbreak, along with previous outbreaks linked to romaine, reinforces the recommendations we’ve made to the leafy green industry: a) producers must review & adhere to safe practices & b) the entire leafy green continuum needs to improve their traceability capabilities."