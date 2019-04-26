PEARLAND, Texas — A family is upset after they say a school administrator used a permanent marker on their son's head, according to reports.

Angela Washington posted on Facebook that the assistant principal drew on her son's head because he was in violation of the school's dress code, CBS News reported. He had patterns cut into his hair.

The boy said he was told he had two options: in-school suspension or color it in with a marker. He chose the marker.

“When it first happened, I was very upset because I didn’t find out until after he got off the bus and he got into the car and said, ‘Look what they did to my head,'” Washington told KTRK.

She said the assistant principal called her later and said he thought about it and realized he should have handled the situation differently. CBS reported the school official is on administrative leave and will face further action.

