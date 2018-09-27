The Securities and Exchange Commission has charged Tesla founder Elon Musk with making "false and misleading statements" about having funding to take the electric car company private.

Despite the statements, made via Twitter during trading hours on Aug. 7, Musk "had not even discussed, much less confirmed, key deal terms, including price, with any potential funding source," the SEC alleged in a civil complaint filed in federal court in New York City.

"Musk knew or was reckless in not knowing that each of these statements was false and/or misleading because he did not have an adequate basis in fact for his assertions," the complaint alleged. Tesla stock plummeted in after-hours trading after the filing.

The SEC scheduled a news conference later Thursday to discuss the enforcement action.

