Dayton, Ohio (AP) — Security forces and other emergency responders have been called to the hospital of an Air Force base in Ohio.

The Wright-Patterson Air Force Base stated via Twitter that they were responding to "a reported incident" at about 12:40 p.m. EDT Thursday.

The tweet said no additional details were available immediately. The base Public Affairs office said it had no other information to release.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and local police were sending personnel to the base.

The sprawling base is near Dayton in southwest Ohio.

Wright State University tweeted that there is no direct threat to its campus and that the situation at the nearby base hospital "has been contained."

At approximately 12:40 p.m. today, base emergency responders, including security forces and fire department, responded to a reported incident in building 830, the Wright-Patt Hospital. There are no additional details at this time. Information will be released as it is available — Wright-Patterson AFB (@WrightPattAFB) August 2, 2018

Wright State Police are aware of reports of an active shooter situation at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base hospital. The situation has been contained. There is no direct threat to Wright State campus. Everyone should stay away from WPAFB at this time. — Wright State News (@WrightStateNews) August 2, 2018

