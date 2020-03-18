WASHINGTON — The Senate has passed a coronavirus response measure to provide sick leave and free testing. It now heads to President Donald Trump's desk for him to sign.

The measure, a second coronavirus response bill, was overwhelmingly passed in the Senate, sending it for Trump to enact with his signature. The vote was a lopsided 90-8 despite misgivings among many Republicans over a temporary new employer mandate to provide sick leave to workers who contract COVID-19.

The bill's also aimed at making diagnostic tests for the virus-free.

The U.S. House passed the bill on March 14 by a vote of 363 to 40.

Trump has also announced that he'll invoke emergency powers to marshal critical medical supplies against a pandemic threatening to overwhelm hospitals and other treatment centers.

The president took a series of extraordinary steps to steady the country. Congress is considering his broad economic rescue package.

