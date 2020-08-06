Rapper Snoop Dogg said that he will be voting this year for the first time in his life.

In a Thursday interview on the radio show Big Boy's Neighborhood, Snoop made it clear he won't be supporting President Donald Trump in November.

"I never voted a day in my life, but this year I think I'm going to get out and vote because I can't stand to see this punk in office one more year," Snoop said.

Snoop said he previously thought he was unable to vote because of two felony charges.

"For many years they had me brainwashed thinking you couldn't vote because you had a criminal record," Snoop said on the radio program. "My record's been expunged. Now I can vote."

The "Drop It Like It's Hot" artist said that he doesn't want to pressure other people into voting if he isn't doing it himself.

"I ain't gonna tell you to do something I didn't do. If I tell you to do something, I would have done it already," Snoop said. "We got to make a difference. I can't talk about it and not be about it."

Snoop said he understands the significance of this time given everything that has and will continue to happen in 2020.

"This is a serious time it's a serious situation. We dealing the pandemic still and I don't think that is fully going away," Snoop said.

