Sri Lanka's president says "99%" of the suspects in Easter Sunday attacks on churches and hotels have been arrested and their explosive materials seized.

President Maithripala Sirisena said in an interview with The Associated Press on Tuesday that Sri Lanka is now safe for tourists.

It's been just over two weeks since a group of Sri Lankan militants carried out suicide bombings at churches full of people celebrating Easter services and at luxury hotels.

More than 250 people were killed in the Islamic State group-claimed attacks.

Sirisena said he was not told of near-specific advance information from Indian intelligence sources about the plot and the attackers.

He told AP that the violence wasn't a problem specific to Sri Lanka but rather "global terrorism."