WASHINGTON — Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner began its return to Earth Sunday and has now landed back on Earth, safely in New Mexico.

NASA said the service module successfully separated from the crew module, which contains "Rosie the rocketeer." Rosie is an anthropometric test device meant to study measurements and proportions of the human body. NASA says its sensors will "provide teams on Earth valuable data for when crew members land in the Starliner." The spacecraft has now landed in White Sands, New Mexico.

