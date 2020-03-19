Some retailers are offering time for the most vulnerable customers during the coronavirus outbreak in the United States to shop around without the crowds.

Officials have said older adults and people with pre-existing health conditions are more susceptible to the new coronavirus, so several stores are dedicating time or opening earlier specifically for those customers.

Here's a full list of major retailers helping the elderly and vulnerable:

Albertsons : The company, which owns more than 2,200 stores nationwide like Acme, Vons, and Safeway has announced it will reserve time every Tuesday and Thursday from 7 to 9 a.m. for certain customers. Click here for a list of stores

Dollar General : The discount chain announced the first hour of business in its 16,000 stores in 44 states for older and vulnerable shoppers. The company also announced all stores will close one hour earlier to give employees a chance to clean and restock the shelves.

Fresh Market : On weekdays the first shopping hour at Fresh Markets from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. will be reserved for seniors and other individuals most at risk (those with chronic health conditions such as heart disease or diabetes).

Safeway : From 7 to 9 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday, the company is reserving time for vulnerable shoppers.

Target : The major retailer announced all stores will close by 9 p.m. daily, but the first hour of shopping each Wednesday will be reserved for vulnerable guests. The modified closing time will allow for employees to clean and restock the shelves.

Walmart : The company announced its stores will open at 7 a.m. and close at 8:30 p.m. each day. Stores that open later than 7 a.m. will continue their regular starting hours. Each Tuesday, an hour before stores open, customers aged 60 or older will be able to shop. It starts Tuesday, March 24, through April 28.

