Check your freezer. A brand of pepperoni pizza and ham and cheese stuffed pocket sandwiches are being recalled nationwide because they may contain semi-transparent plastic.

The USDA announced the recall of 56,578 pounds of the Bremer brand sandwiches. The products are:

9-oz. carton packages containing 2 stuffed pepperoni sandwiches with “Bremer CLASSIC PEPPERONI PIZZA Hot Stuffed Sandwiches” and best if used by dates of “AUG 12 2020” or “AUG 13 2020” on the label.



9-oz. carton packages containing 2 ham and cheese sandwiches with “Bremer CLASSIC HAM & CHEESE Hot Stuffed Sandwiches” and best if used by dates of “AUG 12 2020” or “AUG 13 2020” on the label.

The establishment number “EST. 27231” can also be found inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The USDA said the problem was discovered after a consumer complaint on April 3. The USDA says there have been no reports of injury or illness from eating the sandwiches.

Consumers who have this in their freezers are urged to throw the sandwiches away or return them to the store.

