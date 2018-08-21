WASHINGTON — A survey says support for charter schools and private school vouchers has gone up over the past year.

The study published Tuesday also finds that many Americans say their local schools are performing worse than their local post office or the police.

The survey was conducted in May by the journal Education Next, published by Harvard's Kennedy School and Stanford University.

Forty-four percent of respondents say they support the expansion of charter schools, compared to 39 percent in 2017.

After teacher walkouts last spring, many Americans also favor raising teacher salaries and increasing school funding.

The findings are likely to be welcome news for the Trump administration. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has made promoting alternatives to traditional public schools one of her main goals.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.