Target brings back military discount

MINNESOTA, USA — Target will be offering a military discount to eligible shoppers in observance of Military Heritage Month and Veterans Day.
Active-duty military members, veterans and their families are eligible for a 10% "across-the-board" discount that can be used up to two times between Oct. 30 and Nov. 12, according to a press release. Guests can use the discount on top of the store's existing Deal of the Day and Black Friday deals.
Target is also partnering with the following organizations to offer additional military-supportive opportunities:
- Olly
- Clorox
- Duke Cannon
- Huggies
- Babyganics
- Kodiak
- Redbull
- M&Ms
- Glad
- SmartWater
- Blue Buffalo
Guests must verify eligibility to get the discount by registering at www.target.com/circle/military.
