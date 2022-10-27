Target brings back military discount

x
Credit: AP
FILE - The bullseye logo on a sign outside a Target store is seen on Feb. 28, 2022. Target's first-quarter profit took a big hit from higher costs, despite strong sales growth. Target's results Wednesday, May 18, reflect the pressure on retailers' profits coming from surging inflation and persistent clogs in the supply chain. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

MINNESOTA, USA — Target will be offering a military discount to eligible shoppers in observance of Military Heritage Month and Veterans Day.

Active-duty military members, veterans and their families are eligible for a 10% "across-the-board" discount that can be used up to two times between Oct. 30 and Nov. 12, according to a press release. Guests can use the discount on top of the store's existing Deal of the Day and Black Friday deals. 

Target is also partnering with the following organizations to offer additional military-supportive opportunities:

  • Olly
  • Clorox
  • Duke Cannon
  • Huggies
  • Babyganics
  • Kodiak
  • Redbull
  • M&Ms
  • Glad 
  • SmartWater
  • Blue Buffalo 

Guests must verify eligibility to get the discount by registering at www.target.com/circle/military.

