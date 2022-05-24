Governor: 14 children, 1 teacher killed in elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas

Texas Gov. Abbott said the shooter, an 18-year-old man, is dead.

UVALDE, Texas — Fifteen people are dead – a teacher and 14 students – after an active shooter situation was reported at a Uvalde, Texas elementary school Tuesday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said in a press conference.

Abbott said the shooter, who he identified as an 18-year-old man from Uvalde named Salvador Ramos, is dead. Earlier in the day, the Uvalde Police Department said he was in custody.

"He shot and killed, horrifically, incomprehensibly, 14 people, students, and killed a teacher," Abbott said. "It is believed that responding officers killed him."

In a late afternoon press conference, Uvalde police confirmed the shooter's death and said investigators believe he acted alone. Families of the victims were being notified.

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District had said an active shooter was reported at Robb Elementary School, which has an enrollment of just under 600 students.

Uvalde Memorial Hospital had said in a Facebook post that it received 13 children via ambulance or buses for treatment. Two were transferred to San Antonio, with another awaiting transfer. At the time, it added that two people who arrived at the hospital were dead.

The nature of the injuries wasn’t immediately known, and it was unclear whether the dead are included in that count.

At least two victims, a 66-year-old adult and a child, also were taken to a San Antonio hospital, KENS confirmed. University Health officials said the 66-year-old woman is in critical condition. The child's condition is unknown as of Tuesday afternoon.

Earlier, the district said that all schools in the district were locked down because of gunshots in the area.

A Uvalde Police Department dispatcher said the scene was still active and that no other information was immediately available.

School and city officials did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

The district said that the city's civic center will be used as a reunification center and that parents will be able to pick up their children there once everyone is accounted for.

Uvalde is about 85 miles west of San Antonio.