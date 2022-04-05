'The Sopranos' actor Tony Sirico has died at 79

The actor was known for his role as "Paulie Walnuts" on the HBO mob drama.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Tony Sirico, known for his role as “Paulie Walnuts” on the HBO mob drama “The Sopranos,” has died at 79.

Sirico’s manager Bob McGowan confirmed the actor’s death to CBS News on Friday. The cause of death has not been revealed.

“It is with great sadness, but with incredible pride, love and a whole lot of fond memories, that the family of Gennaro Anthony ‘Tony’ Sirico wishes to inform you of his death on the morning of July 8, 2022,” the Sirico’s brother wrote in a Facebook post. "The family is deeply grateful for the many expressions of love, prayer and condolences and requests that the public respect its privacy in this time of bereavement.”

The actor born on July 29, was just shy of turning 80.

Sirico’s co-stars poured tributes on social media. Michael Imperioli, who played Christopher Moltisanti on “The Sopranos,” shared on Instagram that “ Tony was like no one else: he was as tough, as loyal and as big hearted as anyone I’ve ever known."

Sirico played main character Tony Soprano's right-hand man. The 79-year-old actor also starred in "Goodfellas," "Lilyhammer," "Mob Queen," "Mighty Aphrodite" and "Love and Money."

In recent years, he even voiced characters on "Family Guy" and "American Dad."