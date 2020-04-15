Today is "National Titanic Remembrance Day."

It's a day dedicated to honoring the memory of all those who died when the ocean liner sank in the icy waters of the north Atlantic Ocean.

Titanic, which was branded as being unsinkable, was carrying over 3,000 passengers and crew members on its maiden voyage from Southampton to New York when it hit an iceberg at 11:40pm on April 14th, 1912. The mighty vessel sank 2 hours and 40 minutes later on April 15th.

More than 1,500 people perished in the sinking of Titanic. The disastrous amount of lives lost has been blamed on a litany of reasons, including poor communication and an insufficient number of lifeboats.

For more than 70 years, the wreck of the Titanic laid undisturbed on the ocean floor until it was discovered by oceanographer, Robert Ballard in 1985.

Today, the Titanic lives on through museums around the world, books, documentaries and perhaps most notably, James Cameron's 1997 blockbuster film.

RELATED: Today in History: In 1947, Jackie Robinson broke Major League Baseball's color barrier

RELATED: Firm wants to recover the Titanic's iconic telegraph machine

RELATED: Brad Pitt aims ‘Titanic’ joke about the ‘raft’ at Leonardo DiCaprio