TORONTO — A gunman is dead after shooting nine people, including a young girl, in the Toronto neighborhood known as Greektown, police said late Sunday.

The condition of the victims was not known yet, police spokesman Mark Pugash says. He says it's too early to say whether the shooting is terrorism.

John Tulloch says he and his brother had just gotten out of their car on Danforth when he heard about 20 to 30 gunshots.

"We just ran. We saw people starting to run so we just ran," he said.

An army of police, paramedics and other first responders soon descended on the scene, while area residents, some in their pajamas, emerged from their homes to see what was happening.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

