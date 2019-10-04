WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Wednesday his department is unable to provide President Donald Trump's tax returns to Congress by Wednesday's deadline.

Mnuchin told House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, who made the request a week ago, that Treasury respects congressional oversight but needs more time to review the "unprecedented" request.

Mnuchin said Neal's request raised important questions of "constitutional scope of congressional investigative authority, the legitimacy of the asserted legislative purpose, and the constitutional rights of American citizens."

He quoted Capitol Hill Republicans who called the request "Nixonian" and who warned that it could set a precedent for disclosing personal tax information for political purposes.

Earlier in the day the president again stated he won't turn over his taxes because he's under audit.