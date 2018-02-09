A tropical wave in the southern Bahamas continues to show signs of development Sunday and may develop into the sixth tropical storm of the season heading into Tuesday or Wednesday of this week.

WHAT WE KNOW:

As of 8 a.m. EST, the National Hurricane Center continues to monitor a vigorous tropical wave, now dubbed INVEST 91L, moving west-northwest towards the Florida Straights.

The NHC has increased the probability of development to 90% over the next 5 days as this system works its way into the eastern Gulf of Mexico. A hurricane reconnaissance mission (hurricane hunters) is scheduled to investigate this system on Monday to see if an organized area of low pressure has formed.

Regardless of development, heavy rain is expected in south Florida as the system passes through late tonight into early Monday.

MONDAY - WEDNESDAY:

There is very good model consistency that an area of low pressure will organize over the eastern Gulf of Mexico and move northwest in the general direction of the north-central gulf coast and making landfall somewhere along the Louisiana or Mississippi coast by Wednesday morning. However all areas from the Florida panhandle to the Texas coast need to be monitoring this developing wave closely.

While the models do show development, it's too early to say how strong this may or may not be upon making landfall midweek, although a weak tropical storm looks most likely. It's important to remember that forecasting intensity is the most difficult part of any forecast and the least understood. The finer details of how strong and how much rain will continue to be refined over the coming days.

After Wednesday, the models diverge significantly. The American Model (GFS) shows a weak tropical storm making landfall near New Orleans early Wednesday and then quickly lifting to the north and ejecting northeast as an approaching trough picks it up and carries it away.

The European model, long storied to be among the best, shows a tropical storm making landfall a bit further west along the central Louisiana coast Wednesday morning and getting pushed west into Texas under a strong ridge of high pressure to the north. It meanders over Texas before finally being picked up in the same trough the GFS showed on Monday and being kicked out to the northeast.

The Canadian model is similar to the European model showing a landfall near Vermilion Bay, Louisiana on Wednesday morning, moving into east Texas and finally being picked up on Monday and moving out.

THE BOTTOM LINE:

There are still many uncertainties regarding the evolution of a storm that hasn't even developed yet. All areas along the northern gulf coast need to be monitoring this situation closely. Regardless of development, heavy rain and flooding will be one of the primary threats.

Be cautious of erroneous and misleading social media posts. The computer models will continue to ebb in flow in development chances, strength, location and time for the next few days. The next update from the National Hurricane Center will be at 8 pm EST Sunday and again at 8 pm EST.

If this system does become a named system, it will be given the name 'Gordon.'

