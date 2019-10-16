WASHINGTON — Democratic congressional leaders say they walked out of a briefing with President Donald Trump on Turkey after hearing little but insults from Trump.
The Senate's top Democrat, Chuck Schumer, says Trump insulted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi by calling her a "third-rate politician." Schumer says the meeting "was not a dialogue. This was sort of a diatribe, a nasty diatribe not focused on the facts."
Pelosi tells reporters outside the White House that "what we witnessed on the part of the president was a meltdown."
Pelosi claims Trump appeared visibly "shaken up" after House passage of a bipartisan condemnation of his decision to order the withdrawal of American troops from northern Syria.
RELATED: Senate Republicans side with Kurds in bipartisan condemnation of Trump's Syria withdrawal
RELATED: Turkey rejects cease-fire on Syrian Kurds, defying NATO allies
Pelosi says Democrats "couldn't continue in the meeting because he was just not relating to the reality of it."